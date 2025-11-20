CAA protests fuelled for regime change, deliberately planned during Trump's visit: Delhi Police in SC A group of activists, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Rehman, remain in custody after being charged under the UAPA and sections of the IPC. Investigators claim the five played a key role in planning the violence that shook Delhi in 2020.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the bail petitions of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, stating that the CAA protests were deliberately orchestrated during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India to attract international media attention.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that the objective of the protests was to create chaos and bring about a change in the regime.

"The ultimate intention is regime change. CAA protests were a red-herring, the real purpose was regime change, economic deprivation and creating chaos across the country. The riots were deliberately made to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump. These so-called intellectuals are more dangerous than the ground-level terrorists," Raju said.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the violence aimed to provoke a rift between communities.

Delhi riots 2020

A group of activists, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Rehman, remain in custody after being charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the former Indian Penal Code. Investigators claim the five played a key role in planning the violence that shook Delhi in 2020, leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The clashes took place at the height of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). What began as demonstrations later descended into large-scale unrest across parts of the national capital.

Situation more dangerous when intellectuals participate in anti-national activities, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that anti-national activities become far more dangerous when carried out by intellectuals such as doctors and engineers.

ASG Raju argued that any delay in the trial was caused by the accused themselves and could not be used to their benefit. He also presented videos of Imam, claiming they showed him delivering “inflammatory speeches” during the CAA protests.

“Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities. It's not a simple protest. These are violent protests.They are talking about blockades,” he added.