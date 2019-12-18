Citizenship Act: SC refuses stay on CAA, issues notice to Centre

CAA: SC issues notice to Centre on pleas against new law, No stay on implementation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay the contentious law but told the government to respond to petitions that have attacked the amended Citizenship Act on grounds that it violates the Constitution. The court will hear the case next on January 22. At the hearing, the petitioners represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that the law should not be implemented as the rules have not been notified. But the Attorney General KK Venugopal opposed the stay.

Supreme Court took note of the submission that there is confusion amongst the people regarding the amended Citizenship Act norms, the SC told Attorney General, representing Centre, to consider using audio-visual medium to make citizens aware about CAA.

The court observed this request has been made by a petitioner, though it is unusual, but it is worth considering. The A-G replied "We are happy to do it." During the brief hearing, the petitioners' counsel contended before the court that rules on the Act are yet to be framed. Some of the lawyers said no question of a stay on the Act arises, as rules on it are yet to be framed.

Nearly 60 petitions had piled up at the Supreme Court over the last week after Parliament passed made changes to the law to provide for a special dispensation to grant citizenship to religious minorities from three Islamic countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Since the law was passed, protests have been witnessed in large parts of India. The students from several major universities in the countries have been at the epicenter of the protests. Delhi's Jamia University, Aligarh Muslim University were among those who witnessed massive protests.