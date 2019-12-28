Image Source : INDIANYOUTH.NET Indian youth and wisdom of CAA, NRC and other 3 letter acronyms in 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, it leaves us a year older, a year wiser. It leaves us with historical political mandates and stern decision making. But most of all it leaves us with a series of 3 letter acronyms, some new and refreshing, while others relatively old and more common. And some from the pages of history. What is different though is that in 2019, the Indian youth has embraced the wisdom of these 3 letter acronyms. Young India is no longer unaware of the delicacies of what goes on in the political corridors but now identifies itself with the topic of debate.

To lead the movement are the latest developments around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Indian youth not only made an effort to understand the meaning of the two but also tried to read between the lines of what the government said.

As Abraham Lincoln famously said, "To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards of men." The youth of this country did not hold back when they felt something was going wrong. From the heart of the national capital to India's major universities, there was a conservative bid to register a peaceful protest.

It is important to note that this India youth would rather prefer studying for their next exams or contemplate how to get a better job. Some of those now speaking on social media about CAA and NRC are gamers by profession, and had you asked them a month back who is India's Minority Affairs Minister, they would have struggled to answer, but deceive no more, your next-door gamer is now able enough to give a speech on these affairs.

This paradigm shift could also be noted with other acronyms. Earlier in the year, India witnessed the world's largest electoral process. Once again, the Indian youth was at the forefront of all debate. BJP won a landslide victory, everybody knows that. But what went unnoticed is how the youth of this country embraced and identified themselves with terms NDA and UPA, which might be decades old acronyms of two of India's biggest alliances, but were never popular enough among the youth for there to be a door to door awareness of what they actually mean and who they represent.

During the polls, social media was full of debates. Once again when it mattered the most, the youth stepped up and gave his opinion wherever he could.



From CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Ramjanmabhoomi verdict to Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, from IAF's Balakot Airstrike to ICC CWC, Indian youth now not only knows what's what but refuses to be fooled by the appearance. From the freefall of GDP to the rate cuts of RBI, everything was thoroughly debated and commented on, on social media. When the government revoked Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the youth raised its opinion, for and against the decision, and in numbers.

As famous grunge vocalist, Kurt Cobain once said, "The duty of the youth is to challenge corruption," Indian youth takes this one step forward. The youth has taken it upon itself to be the change they want to see around them. They are no longer shy, no longer insecure, no longer afraid to express their mind. The youth is fearless in its approach and not scared to challenge norms, however high or old they might be. And that is India's biggest takeaway from 2019.

