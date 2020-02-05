CAA, NRC, NPR like black magic: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday likened the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register to "black magic: and called the BJP a "party of Dushasanas' and "off-spring of Delhi Sultan Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq". While Dushasana is a villainous character and brother of Kaurava prince Duryodhana in the epic 'Mahabharata,' Tuglaq was a 14th century Sultan of Delhi known for his erratic and eccentric behaviour.

Attacking the BJP for endeavouring to forcibly implement the NRC, CAA and NPR, Banerjee said she was determined to stop it "anyhow".

"The NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic," she said addressing a public meeting in Nadia district's Ranaghat.

"Unlike BJP, we (Trinamool) aren't a party of Dushasanas. They are children of Muhammad bin Tughlaq," she said.

The Chief Minister said she was not part of any group that spews hatred and blamed the BJP for inciting the firing outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Taking on Union Minister Anurag Thakur for raising provocative slogans during the ongoing campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls, she said at another public meeting in Bongaon of 24 Parganas North district that "they are instigating firings targeted at anti-CAA protestors".

ALSO READ | After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass anti-CAA resolution

ALSO READ | 'Intellectually bankrupt': Hindu Mahasabha hits back after Mamata's Netaji jibe