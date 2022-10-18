CA Final Exam 2022: Admit card Exam date, hall ticket download

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/ICAI Students can download the admit card from official website of ICAI

CA Final Exam Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) uploaded CA Final Admit card 2022 for the examination to be held in November 2022 on its official website.

Students need to the official portal of the ICAI which is- icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org to download the CA Final Admit card 2022.

One can get CA Final Admit card 2022 November Exam date, Hall ticket download links on official website of ICAI. The official website contains a link that will take users straight to the CA Final Admit card 2022.

Applicants should enter their enrollment number and password to download their admit cards.

CA Final Nov Exam Date 2022

The following is a schedule for the CA Final Exam that will get administered in November 2022:



A student can login at eservices.icai.org and apply online for November 2022 Examination. The starting date is October 8, 2022, the last date for Online Submission of form without late fee is October 31, 2022 and the last date for the online submission of form with a late fee is November 7, 2022.

ICAI is the world's second largest professional accounting body and largest professional accounting body of India under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Login at eservices.icai.org and apply online for November 2022 Examination Start Date 10-08-2022 (10:00 Hrs IST) Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee 31-08-2022 (23:59 Hrs IST) Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee 07-09-2022 (23:59 Hrs IST)

