Bypolls: Voting for 31 assembly seats underway; eyes on Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut in Wayanad

Bypolls elections: Most of these seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs contested the Lok Sabha elections and won while in some constituencies, the bypolls are being held due to death of the representatives.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 8:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad
Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

All eyes are on bypolls which will be held on Wednesday in 31 assembly seats spread across 10 states and Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, from where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut. Interestingly, though these bypolls will not have any bearing on the governments, they are seen as a big test for the Congress and the INDIA bloc which failed to put up a united show in the recent Haryana assembly polls. Along with Wayanad, seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four seats in Bihar, three in Karnataka, two seats in Madhya Pradesh, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala and Meghalaya will also witness the bypoll contest. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Though polling was also scheduled for two seats in Sikkim — Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) nominees Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai have already been declared unopposed after their rivals withdrew from the race.

Kerala

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who also won from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency which he kept. Priyanka Gandhi, pitted against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, NDA's Navya Haridas and 13 others in Wayanad, faces a key test -- not only to hold onto the party's stronghold but also to widen the victory margin her brother, Rahul Gandhi, achieved in the last two elections. The other seat going to bypolls is Chelakkara.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, bypolls will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh. In Salumbar and Ramgarh, the bye-elections were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting MLAs — Amritlal Meena (BJP) and Zubair Khan (Congress) respectively.

West Bengal 

The ruling TMC in West Bengal had won five of the six seats -- Taldangra, Sitai-SC, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Madarihat - in the 2021 assembly polls. The Madarihat seat was held by the BJP.

Assam

A total of 34 candidates are in the fray in Assam in the five seats going to bypolls - Dholai, Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon and Sidli. The INDIA bloc could not build on a consensus in deciding the candidate for Behali with the Congress deciding to field its candidate at the last moment, disagreeing with the alliance's resolution to give the seat to CPI(ML) Liberation.  Apart from Borah and Ghatowal, Lakhikanta Kurmi from CPI(ML) Liberation as a united opposition candidate and Ananta Gogoi from AAP are also in the fray in Behali.

Bihar

In Bihar, bypolls will be held in the Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj and Belaganj seats.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting from Channapatna, a seat vacated by his father and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy after being elected to Lok Sabha. The BJP has fielded former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's son, Bharath Bommai, from Shiggaon. He will face Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. Bypolls will also be held in Sandur in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

Voting will also be held in Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. The bypoll to Vijaypur seat in Sheopur district was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat joined the BJP and was made minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet.

The bypoll to Budhni seat is being held since MLA and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected to the Lok Sabha and is now Union agriculture minister.

