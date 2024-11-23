Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Bypoll Results LIVE 2024: List of leading and winning candidates in 48 Assembly and two LS constituencies

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: The trends of vote counting in the bypolls for 48 assembly seats and two Parliamentary constituencies showed the picture of results. However, the final results will take a few hours to conclude.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 14:37 IST
Bypoll Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: According to the Election Commission of India's website, The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally RLD were leading in six of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh while the Trinamool Congress maintained its foothold over West Bengal and the Congress in Karnataka, according to trends available for bypolls to 46 assembly seats in 13 states. The AAP and the Congress won one seat each in Punjab where bypolls were held for four seats. It was a close contest in Rajasthan as the BJP, Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidates are leading on two seats each while an Independent was leading in Jhunjhunu. The BJP candidates in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh were also ahead of their rivals. 

The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar established lead in all four constituents and in Assam it was leading in four of the five assembly constituencies.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalya got a boost as party candidate and chief minister's wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma won the Gambegre bypoll by a margin of over 4,500 votes.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties in 48 constituencies for the assembly byelections and two Parliamentary bypolls:

Bypolls results 2024: Complete List of Leading Candidates in Jharkhand

S. Number

Constituency

State

Leading/Winning Candidate (Leading Party)

1.

Kundarki

Uttar Pradesh
Ramveer Singh - BJP

2.

Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

Sanjeev Sharma - BJP

3.

Khair

Uttar Pradesh
Surender Diler - BJP

4.

Majhawan

Uttar Pradesh
Suchismita Maurya - BJP

5.

Katehari

Uttar Pradesh
Deepak Patel - BJP

6.

Karhal

Uttar Pradesh
Dharamraj Nishad - BJP

7.

Sisamau

Uttar Pradesh
Tej Pratap Singh - SP

8.

Nala

Uttar Pradesh
Naseem Solanki - SP

9.

Meerapur

Uttar Pradesh

Mithilesh Pal - RLD

10.

Vijaypur

MP

Mukesh Malhotra - Congress

11.

Budhni 

MP

Ramakant Bhargava -  BJP

 12.

Gambegre  

Meghalaya

Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma - NPP (Won)

 13.

Raipur City South

Chhattisgarh

Sunil Kumar Soni - BJP

