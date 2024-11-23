Bypoll Results LIVE 2024: List of leading and winning candidates in 48 Assembly and two LS constituencies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bypoll results: List of leading candidates

Bypoll Assembly Election Results 2024 Full List of Leading Candidates: According to the Election Commission of India's website, The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally RLD were leading in six of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh while the Trinamool Congress maintained its foothold over West Bengal and the Congress in Karnataka, according to trends available for bypolls to 46 assembly seats in 13 states. The AAP and the Congress won one seat each in Punjab where bypolls were held for four seats. It was a close contest in Rajasthan as the BJP, Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidates are leading on two seats each while an Independent was leading in Jhunjhunu. The BJP candidates in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh were also ahead of their rivals.

The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar established lead in all four constituents and in Assam it was leading in four of the five assembly constituencies.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalya got a boost as party candidate and chief minister's wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma won the Gambegre bypoll by a margin of over 4,500 votes.

Here is the complete list of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties in 48 constituencies for the assembly byelections and two Parliamentary bypolls: