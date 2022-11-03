Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assembly bypolls: Voting underway in 7 constituencies across 6 states | LIVE
Live now

Assembly bypolls: Voting underway in 7 constituencies across 6 states | LIVE

The seven assembly constituencies where the elections are being held are Andheri East from Maharashtra, Adampur from Haryana, Munugode from Telangana, Gola Gokaran Nath from UP and Dhamnagar from Odisha. The two constituencies of Bihar where the bye-elections are underway are Mokama and Gopalganj.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2022 8:12 IST
Bypolls LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE By-polls to 7 assembly constituencies in 6 states underway

Polling for by-elections for seven assembly constituencies across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Thursday. The voting will continue till 6 pm and the votes will be counted on November 6. The seven assembly constituencies where the elections are being held are Andheri East from Maharashtra, Adampur from Haryana, Munugode from Telangana, Gola Gokaran Nath from Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar from Odisha. The two constituencies of Bihar where the bye-elections are underway are Mokama and Gopalganj. The BJP is in fierce contest with regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly bypolls in seven constituencies spread across six states. In Andheri East, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction has fielded Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll. The BJP fielded Murji Patel, but he later withdrew his candidature after the party decided not to contest. This will the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Latest India News

Live updates : Assembly bypolls

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 03, 2022 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Telangana bypolls: People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu by-elections

  • Nov 03, 2022 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP bypolls: Voting underway in Gola Gokaran Nath Assembly Constituency

  • Nov 03, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar bypolls: Voting underway in Mokama Assembly Constituency

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana bypolls: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts vote for Adampur Assembly Constituency

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earlier visuals show preparations underway in Telangana's Munugodu

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earlier visuals show preparations in Bihar's Mokama Assembly Constituency

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha bypolls

    • The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar
    • BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the bypoll
    • The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party's ticket
    • The saffron party, banking on sympathy votes, has fielded Sethi's son Suryabanshi Suraj
    • The BJD's official candidate is facing a rebel as its former MLA Rajendra Das is in the fray as an Independent 
  • Nov 03, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Uttar Pradesh bypolls

    • The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6
    • With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party
    • The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari
  • Nov 03, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra bypolls - Andheri East

    • Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister
    • The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature
    • The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year
  • Nov 03, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar bypolls

    Bihar will see the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.

    Bypolls are being held in Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.

    Mokama constituency

    • The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls
    • BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election
    • Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him
    • Sonam Devi, the wife of local muscleman Lalan Singh who has been opposed to Anant Singh, is a greenhorn
    • Lalan is known to be a confidant of Suraj Bhan Singh, a dreaded gangster-turned-politician, who in the 2000 assembly election defeated Anant Singh's elder brother Dilip Singh who was a minister in the Rabri Devi government

    Gopalganj constituency

    • In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh
    • The RJD has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate
  • Nov 03, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Haryana by polls

    • In Adampur, Haryana, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate
    • The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions
    • The Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party are among the key parties contesting the bypolls
    • The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA, as well
    • The INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. The AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP
  • Nov 03, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Elaborate arrangements for polling

    The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel in Munugode. Webcasting would be done from all the polling stations.

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Vote counting

    The polling will be held today from 7 am to 6 pm. 

    The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Constituencies where polling is being held

    The polling is being held in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

  • Nov 03, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 7 constituencies across 6 states

    Voting began on Thursday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News