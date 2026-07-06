Bypoll to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal on July 24; know when results will be declared

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Monday (July 6) announced by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, with polling and counting of votes scheduled for July 24.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignations of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik from the Upper House. They stepped down on different dates in June after questioning the party leadership following its defeat in the assembly polls.

With the BJP sweeping the West Bengal assembly polls, their numbers in the Rajya Sabha are set to go up after the three bypolls.

Schedule for Rajya Sabha bypoll

1. Issue of Notifications 7 July, 2026 (Tuesday) 2. Last date of making nominations 14 July, 2026 (Tuesday) 3. Scrutiny of nominations 15 July, 2026 (Wednesday) 4. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 17 July, 2026 (Friday) 5. Date of Poll 24 July, 2026 (Friday) 6. Hours of Poll 09:00 am- 04:00 pm 7. Counting of Votes 24 July, 2026 (Friday) at 5 pm 8. Date before which election shall be completed 27 July, 2026 (Monday)

The story is being updated.

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