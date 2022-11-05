Bypoll results: Counting of votes on 7 seats in 6 states on Sunday | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bypoll results: Counting of votes on 7 seats in 6 states tomorrow | Details

Bypoll election results : The counting of votes for by-elections in six states will take place on November 6 (Sunday). Haryana's former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family bastion Adampur is among the constituencies where the counting of votes will take place. Other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out are Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Bihar's Mokama seat

The main contest is between the BJP and the RJD. Earlier the seat was held by RJD while the Gopalganj seat was under BJP's control. Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005.

He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him. In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.

Who will win in Maharashtra?

Shiv Sena's Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win the Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister. The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Latke's husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.

Who are BJP's main contenders in Telangana, UP & Odisha?

Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively are taking on the saffron party. The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party's ticket. The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP's Aman Giri and the SP candidate - former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

Lone female candidate in Dhamnagar seat

The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party has fielded Sethi's son Suryabanshi Suraj.

(With inputs from PTI)

