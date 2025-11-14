Byelection results 2025: Congress, BJP fairs in key bypoll seats; AAP's stronger show in Tarn Taran By Election results: BJP candidate Devyani Rana clinched the Nagrota Assembly constituency by-election, securing 42,183 votes in the decisive 11th and final round of counting. The win, with a commanding margin 24,522 votes, ensured the BUP retains the seat in Jammu district.

New Delhi:

The bypoll seats of six states and one union territory- Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a mix voter's reactions, with both the national parties- Congress and BJP won the key assembly seats, the regional, other parties also maintained their dominance in the bypoll seats. While, the by election result of two seats have already been declared, the counting of votes in other six assembly constituency is underway.

Let's check constituency-wise winning and trailing candidates

Nagrota bypoll seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devyani Rana clinched the Nagrota Assembly constituency by-election, securing 42,183 votes in the decisive 11th and final round of counting. The win, with a commanding margin 24,522 votes, ensured the BUP retains the seat in Jammu district.

The newly-elected BJP MLA from Nagrota, Devyani Rana said, "I am fortunate that the manner in which Nagrota blessed Rana sahib (her father, late MLA Devender Singh Rana), they did their duty of being a family today too and blessed me. I will be thankful to them...When BJP contests elections, it does so to win. You can see the results here in Nagrota as well as in Bihar...".

Dampa bypolls

Mizo National Front's R. Lalthangliana has won the Dampa Bypolls. The key contesting candidates are- Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC), R Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front (MNF).

Budgam

PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi is leading, he bagged 14,082 votes. There were 17 candidates in the fray in Budgam as Aga Syed Mehmood of the ruling National Conference faces a stiff challenge from the PDP's (People's Democratic Party) Aga Muntazir. Besides the two Shia candidates, other key candidates include the BJP's Syed Mohsin, Awami Ittehad Party's Nazir Ahmad Khan, Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohiuddin.

Tarn Taran

As of Round 15 out of 16 in the Tarn Taran by-election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu is leading with 40,169 votes, a gain of 11,317 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhwinder Kaur trails with 28,852 votes, down by 11,317 votes. Independent candidate Mandeep Singh Khalsa follows in third with 18,315 votes, a decrease of 21,854 votes. Karanbir Singh of the Indian National Congress has 14,010 votes, losing 26,159 votes, while Harjit Singh Sandhu of the Bharatiya Janata Party is in the rear with 5,762 votes, down by 34,407 votes. The final result is expected shortly, with Sandhu holding a strong lead.

Anta

Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya is inching closer to victory. After the 18th round of counting, Pramod Jain Bhaya secured 65,909 votes, Morpal Suman, BJP- 50,836 votes, Naresh Meena, Independent- 49,566 votes.

Jubilee Hills

Congress leader Naveen Yadav has taken a major lead over BRS candidate Sunita Gopinath by a margin of 21,672 votes.

Also Read: