Maharashtra: 38 inmates at Byculla jail, including Indrani Mukerjea, test COVID-19 positive

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 38 inmates at Byculla jail, including Indrani Mukerjea, test COVID-19 positive

As many as 38 inmates at Mumbai's Byculla jail have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the Byculla jail authorities, Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea has also tested positive for COVID-19. Mukerjea is lodged in Byculla womens' prison since her arrest in August 2015. She had earlier applied for bail on medical grounds, following which the Byculla women's prison authorities had said Mukerjea's medical condition is stable and she does not suffer from any ailments.

During the first wave of the novel coronavirus, the Bombay High Court had sought information from the NIA and Maharashtra government

about social distancing and other safeguards implemented to prevent coronavirus spread at the Byculla women's jail.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343, he said.

Out of the 519 fatalities, 307 occurred in the last 48 hours and 114 last week, while 98 deaths took place in the period before the last week, but were added to the toll now, the official said.

Also, 54,224 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 32,13,464, he said.

Currently, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine, while 27,690 people are in institutional quarantine in the state, the health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.14 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.55 per cent, the department said.

The state's positivity rate is 16.27 per cent, it said.

