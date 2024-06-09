Ambani to Adani: business tycoons attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Businessman Mukesh Ambani at Rashtrapati Bhawan for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

India's top businessmen reached Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening to witness the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mukesh Ambani is attending the swearing-in along with his son Anant Ambani.

Meanwhile, billionaire Gautam Adani also reached the Raisina Hills. He is accompanied by his wife Priti Adani.

Apart from Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla is attending the function.

PM Modi to take oath for third term

The Modi 3.0 government is all set to begin work as PM Narendra Modi has arrived Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath. This will be his third straight term as prime minister of India. However, this time, PM Modi will head a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

PM Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure. He is the second leader after first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to win a third consecutive term.