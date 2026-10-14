'Business should not affect': Traders urge Rahul Gandhi to halt SIR protests, seek PM's intervention

New Delhi:

Amid political protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several places across India, trade and industry associations across the country have written to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Justice of India, raising concerns over alleged disruptions to commercial activities during the crucial festive season and seeking measures to safeguard traders, workers and businesses.

In a series of representations on October 12 and 13, trade bodies from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Keralam expressed apprehension that protests, road blockades and restrictions on market access could adversely affect business operations, particularly during Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, when commercial activity traditionally gathers momentum.

Traders urge Rahul Gandhi to reconsider timing of protest

These trade associations urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the timing and manner of the protests, several others sought intervention from the Centre and the judiciary to ensure that the democratic right to protest does not impede lawful commercial activities or jeopardise the livelihoods of traders and workers.

In the letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, the Delhi Pradesh unit of the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, represented by its president Naveen Garg, expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty in markets amid protests concerning SIR.

Moreover, the association also stated that the festive period was among the most significant trading seasons of the year, with the livelihoods of crores of traders, employees and their families dependent on uninterrupted business activities.

Traders say uncertainty from protests could affect markets

The trade association also cautioned that an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty arising from demonstrations could adversely affect markets, while incidents of violence, damage to shops or precautionary market closures could further aggravate the concerns of the trading community.

While requesting Rahul Gandhi to bring the protests to an immediate end, the association called for steps to restore peace, confidence and normal commercial activities in markets. Expressing similar concerns, the Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal said traders were apprehensive about the possible economic consequences of continued political demonstrations. The organisation maintained that traders should not be made to bear the economic costs of political disagreements and warned that the business community could resort to peaceful democratic demonstrations of its own if commercial interests continued to be affected.

FTII urge Rahul Gandhi to reconsider timing and manner of agitation

The Federation of Trade and Industry of India (FTII) also urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the timing and manner of the agitation over SIR, citing concerns over declining customer footfall and business losses during the festive shopping period.

The FTII in the letter said the period from Navratri to Chhath Puja is particularly important for businesses across the country, with the livelihoods of crores of traders, employees and their families linked to trade during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies)

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