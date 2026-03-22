Business confidence in Mann government grows; ₹111.16 crore recovered in Punjab via OTS scheme

Chandigarh:

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated on Sunday that the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for VAT arrears has received an overwhelming response, with 7,845 applications covering dues of approximately ₹298.39 crore, and ₹111.16 crore has already been recovered. However, he warned that the relief window will close on March 31, following which the state government will shift to strict recovery mode.

Regarding the OTS Scheme, the Punjab Finance Minister stated that it has resulted in a total realisation of ₹111.16 crore. He said there was active participation from the Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Ropar divisions, adding that the strong response shows a growing awareness of the scheme's immense financial benefits.

"All eligible taxpayers must step forward and contribute to the state's growth as the scheme approaches its definitive conclusion on March 31, 2026. Businesspersons must not miss this last opportunity to resolve pending VAT arrears and seamlessly align with the state's taxation frameworks before the OTS window closes permanently. The unprecedented leniency and substantial waivers offered under this scheme are strictly time-bound," he said.

"The state government's current posture of facilitation and waiver will naturally transition back to strict statutory compliance and uncompromising recovery protocols once the deadline lapses, leaving unresolved legacy accounts subject to standard regulatory scrutiny without the shield of these concessions," he added.

Recovery proceedings to be carried out as per law

In his remarks, Cheema said recovery proceedings will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of law in cases where dues remain unpaid after March 31. For this, nearly 8,000 properties have already been identified, and action will be taken accordingly.

"The overwhelming response to the OTS scheme reflects the trust of taxpayers in the transparent and business-friendly policies of the CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government. This initiative is aimed at providing relief, reducing litigation, and strengthening the State’s revenue system," he said.

He further said that the scheme was specifically designed to offer a golden opportunity to settle old VAT liabilities with substantial relief in interest and penalties, enabling businesses to start afresh with a clean financial slate.