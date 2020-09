Image Source : ANI 7 killed in bus-truck collision in Raipur

Seven people were killed in a collision between a truck and bus in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday. Seven others also suffered injuries after the bus, transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, rammed into a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur.

More to follow.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage