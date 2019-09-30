20 injured as bus skids off road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Bus skids off road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

At least 20 people were injured as a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district early on Monday, a district official said. The accident was reported from near Bhawarna in Palampur sub-division.

The bus driver skidded off the road and hit a tree 15 feet below road level, he said.

According to the police, the exact number of those injured in the accident was yet not known, however, nearly 20 people sustained injuries.

The wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Seven injured have been admitted at Nagrota Bagwan Hospital and three at Palampur Civil Hospital.

Some injured have been referred to Tanda Medical College, he added.

A few minutes earlier, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus of Baijnath depot had skidded off road at the same spot. However, no one was hurt in this incident.

