Madhya Pradesh: 15 dead, around 40 injured after bus collides with truck in Rewa

Rewa road accident: Around 15 people were killed and 40 others got brutally injured when a bus collided with a trolley in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday (October 21) night, police said.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11:00 pm when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh. Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and one is said to be seriously injured.

"The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP," said Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin.

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police administration and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," said Rewa Collector Manoj Pushp.

