Burqa clad woman hurls petrol bomb at CRPF camp in Kashmir's Sopore | Video

A burqa clad woman hurled a petrol bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Tuesday. The entire sequence was caught on CCTV cameras.

Video shows a road with a couple of pedestrians and two-wheelers passing by. A burqa clad woman carrying a bag comes into the frame and stops in the middle of the road.

She then searches for something in her bag, before taking out an object and throwing it toward the CRPF camp. Thereafter, she can be seen running away from the spot.

According to a PTI report, the burqa clad woman had hurled a grenade toward security personnel at the CRPF camp. A policeman and a CRPF personnel were injured in the attack.

The area was immediately cordoned off and a search was launched to nab the attacker. Security officials scanned CCTV clips to identify the attacker. The identity of the attacker has been established but she is yet to be taken into custody.

Security officials said that a massive search operation is underway to locate the attacker.

"The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

This was the second incident of hurling a grenade at a CRPF camp in the Valley in the last 10 days. Earlier on March 19, terrorists had hurled a grenade at Babapora camp of CRPF in which one jawan was injured. Three accused persons involved in the terror crime were arrested.

