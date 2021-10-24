Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana's Bathukamma showcased on Burj Khalifa

World's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Saturday night witnessed a unique show that celebrated Telanaga's Bathukamma, a colorful floral festival celebrated by the women folk in the state.

Telangana Legislative Council member Kalvakuntla Kavitha who heads cultural organization Telangana Jagruthi and other leaders from the State were present at Burj Khalifa to witness the rare show.

Kavitha, a former MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, shared glimpses of the show with Netizens.

The show was live across various platforms around the globe.

Telangana Jagruthi made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people.

The screening featured the map of India, map of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with specially composed song 'Alipoola Vennela' playing in the background highlighting the heritage of India and Telangana.

The slogans of Jai Hind, Jai Telangana, and Jai KCR on the Burj screen echoed with tears of joy and pride among the viewers.

The event was attended by MP Suresh Reddy, RTC Chairman MLA Bajireddy, PUC Chairman MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Shakeel, Ganesh Gupta and Dr. Sanjay.

Bathukamma, the symbol of Telangana culture and the State government's official festival, was celebrated from October 6 to 14.

During the nine-day annual festival, women and girls sing and dance around specially arranged flowers. At the end of the festival, they immerse the specially arranged flowers called Bathukamma in local ponds.

Ever since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Bathukamma has been celebrated as the state festival.

Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana in India, has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

This year, the organization launched a Bathukamma Song Allipoola Vennela, which is already a superhit this festive season composed by music maestro A R Rahman, directed by ace Indian director Gautham Vasudev Menon and brought to life by a talented team of artists to add more to the festive season.

