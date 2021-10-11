Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Why was house locked when there was no money': Disappointed thief leaves note at SDM's house in MP

A government officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district received an angry note from a thief who was disappointed at not being able to find enough cash and valuables at the officer's residence. He left behind a note there asking "why the house was locked when there was no money" kept at home.

"Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna that, collector (Why was house locked when there was no money, collector)", the note reads which surfaced on social media.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh, Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from the residence of Trilochan Singh Gaur. He is currently posted as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon town.

Police said that the SDM was not at home for the past 15 days. The SDM came to know about the theft when he returned home on Saturday night. He filed a police complaint after finding his belongings scattered across the house and some cash and jewellery missing.

Notably, top district police officials live in the area where the SDM's official residence is located.

Police said that the thief used Trilochan Singh Gaur's notepad and pen to write the note. Meanwhile, police said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is currently underway.

