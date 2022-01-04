Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai Police detains main accused, a woman, from Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 21-year-old Vishal Kumar arrested in 'Bulli Bai' app case being taken to Bandra court by Mumbai Police.

The woman was arrested from Uttarakhand

Co-accused, a 21-yr-old engineering student, sent to police custody till Jan 10

Bull Bai case latest news: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said it has detained the main accused, a woman, from Uttarakhand in the Bulli Bai app case. She was arrested hours after a 21-year-old engineering student was arrested from Bengaluru. The woman is being brought to Mumbai from Uttarakhand for further investigation, the police said.

The Mumbai Police said that both the accused know each other.

The main accused woman was handling three accounts related to 'Bulli Bai' app. Co-accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On December 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown, the police said.

The Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for ‘auction’ on the ‘Bulli Bai’ app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Amid outrage over Muslim women being targeted through the dodgy app, the Delhi Police had sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application and asked Twitter to block and remove related "offensive contents" on its platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

