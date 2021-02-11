Bulandshahr: Fire at chemical factory, efforts to douse flames underway

Image Source : ANI A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Dibai, Bulandshahr.

A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Dibai, Bulandshahr. Several fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

No casualties were reported in the accident, officials said.

More than five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which originated from one of the rooms inside the building, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said three people were inside the factory when the fire broke out but they managed to get out in time.

