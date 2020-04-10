Bulandshahr authorities announce Rs 10,000 reward for information on Tablighi Jamaat suspects

Image Source : WIKICOMMONS A view of Bulandshahr for representational purpose

District authorities in Bulandshahr on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for people who would provide information on Tablighi Jamaat followers who have been in hiding after returning from the controversial religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month. Authorities suspect that several followers of the missionary movement have been in hiding in the district to avoid detection.

As of April 9, sixteen of the total 361 people who tested positive for coronavirus were suspected to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest data, Uttar Pradesh recorded 431 coronavirus cases, including four deaths.

The Centre has said that almost a third of the total coronavirus infected people across the country attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, organised in New Delhi between March 13 and 15.

