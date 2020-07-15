Image Source : ANI 3 dead as building collapses in Chukkuwala, Dehradun; several feared trapped

At least 3 people have died and several others feared trapped after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team had arrived at the spot earlier and begun the rescue operations.

Later a team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot and helped with he search and rescue operations. At least 3 injured were sent to the hospital while 3 dead bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

#UPDATE NDRF team rushed to building collapse site at Chhukhuwala, Dehradun & did search & rescue operation with local SDRF. 3 rescued alive and 3 dead bodies retrieved. Operation on: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). #Uttarakhand https://t.co/cM8AqvVYYX pic.twitter.com/u4VAMsRPnj — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

