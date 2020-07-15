3 dead as building collapses in Chukkuwala, Dehradun; several feared trapped

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
     
At least 3 people have died and several others feared trapped after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team had arrived at the spot earlier and begun the rescue operations. 

Dehradun Published on: July 15, 2020 8:55 IST
Image Source : ANI

Later a team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the spot and helped with he search and rescue operations. At least 3 injured were sent to the hospital while 3 dead bodies were retrieved from the rubble. 

