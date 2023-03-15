Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Budget session: Opposition leaders to meet today to make strategies to corner govt on Adani issue

Adani row: As the second leg of Parliament's Budget Session is underway, Opposition leaders of as many as 18 parties are expected to hold a meeting today (March 15) to chalk out further strategies to corner the government on the Adani issue.

According to reports, a proposal for a letter to be signed by all MPs may be discussed. Moreover, a proposal to march to the Enforcement Directorate office may also be recommended.

Earlier on January 24, a concerned report from the US-based short-seller company Hindenburg Research surfaced, claiming that the Adani Group had weak economic fundamentals and was, "involved" in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

Opposition raises Adani issue in Parliament

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, March 14, the Opposition raised the Adani issue in Parliament and demanded the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report. The decision to raise the Adani stocks issue was taken in the like-minded opposition party leaders meeting.

"In a joint strategy, it has been decided to raise the Adani issue and demand a JPC probe for it," ANI reported citing sources. It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

Notably, the Opposition has been continuously demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue due to which the first leg of the Budget Session faced repeated disruptions.

