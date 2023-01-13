Follow us on Image Source : PTI Budget Session 2023 of Parliament to commence on Jan 31: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Budget Session 2023 of Parliament will commence from January 31 to April 6, 2023. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines recently announced the dates for the Budget Session 2023. The session will include 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess.

Budget Session 2023 of Parliament: Dates

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in his tweet wrote, 'Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items.'

Budget Session of Parliament: Recess

Further, he notified the dates for the recess during the Budget Session. His tweet reads. 'During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments.'

