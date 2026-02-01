Budget 2026 triggers Opposition pushback, Congress' Shashi Tharoor raises Kerala concern Though Congress leader Shashi Tharoor added that he was yet to read the full Budget document and would offer a more detailed assessment after going through it.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday raised concerns over what he described as glaring regional omissions in the Union Budget 2026, saying it was “shocking” that Kerala did not figure in key infrastructure references. Speaking shortly after the Budget presentation, Tharoor said that while Patna and Varanasi were mentioned during discussions on ship preparation and connectivity, Kerala, which he called “a very large and significant part of India,” found no mention. He added that he was yet to read the full Budget document and would offer a more detailed assessment after going through it.

Opposition reacts

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mounted a sharp attack, saying the Budget was disconnected from ground realities. “This Budget is beyond the understanding of the poor. How will you build a developed India without education?” he asked.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla struck a cautious note, asking whether India was receiving a Budget comparable to developed nations. “Are we getting the same budget as developed countries? We hope we get an equal budget,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy dismissed the Budget, alleging a lack of fresh initiatives. “This Budget is nothing. The Finance Minister did not get any chance to bring in new things; only previous schemes were repeated. No state got anything special, especially West Bengal,” he said.

Government highlights tax relief measures

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of tax-related measures aimed at improving ease of living and simplifying compliance. She said the focus was on making the income tax system more citizen-friendly.

Among key announcements, interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from income tax, a move expected to benefit accident victims and their families. Sitharaman also proposed a reduction in Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on overseas tour packages to 2 per cent, down from the existing 5 per cent and 20 per cent slabs, without any amount-based conditions.