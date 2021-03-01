Monday, March 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 100 Buddhist monks found COVID-19 positive at Dharamshala monastery, entire locality declared containment zone

100 Buddhist monks found COVID-19 positive at Dharamshala monastery, entire locality declared containment zone

As many as 100 Buddhist monks have tested positive for coronavirus at a monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Dharamsala Updated on: March 01, 2021 20:33 IST
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
Image Source : PTI

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

As many as 100 Buddhist monks have tested positive for coronavirus at a monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. 

In total, 156 monks at the Gyuto Monastery have been diagnosed positive for the contagion. The entire locality has been now declared as a containment zone. 

"Around one hundred Buddhist monks from Gyuto Monastery in Dharamshala have tested positive for COVID19 today. Total 156 monks have tested positive in the monastery. This locality has been declared as a containment zone," Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gurdarshan Gupta said. 

READ MORE: Amit Shah receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

READ MORE: PM Modi now among world leaders who received COVID-19 vaccine

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News