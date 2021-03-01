100 Buddhist monks found COVID-19 positive at Dharamshala monastery, entire locality declared containment zone

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

As many as 100 Buddhist monks have tested positive for coronavirus at a monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

In total, 156 monks at the Gyuto Monastery have been diagnosed positive for the contagion. The entire locality has been now declared as a containment zone.

"Around one hundred Buddhist monks from Gyuto Monastery in Dharamshala have tested positive for COVID19 today. Total 156 monks have tested positive in the monastery. This locality has been declared as a containment zone," Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gurdarshan Gupta said.

