'Toddy prevents Covid': Top leader of Mayawati's party makes bizarre remark

Image Source : FACEBOOK/BHIMRAJBHAR Those who drink toddy on a daily basis have not been infected by the virus, UP BSP Bhim Rajbhar said.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uttar Pradesh chief Bhim Rajbhar on Tuesday made a bizarre remark over COVID-19 and its treatment. The top leader from Mayawati's party said that 'drinking toddy is the best way to prevent the disease'.

Speaking during a function in Ballia, Rajbhar people were being misled on the issue of coronavirus.

"If you drink toddy regularly, you will not get coronavirus," he said, adding, that toddy was purer than even 'Ganga jal'.

The leader claimed that toddy was an immunity booster and helped in building up antibodies.

"You can check that those who drink toddy on a daily basis have not been infected by the virus. People in Rajbhar community make their children drink toddy from a young age," news agency IANS quoted Bhim Rajbhar, as saying.

