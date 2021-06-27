Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP to fight solo in UP, Uttarakhand: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said the party will fight state assembly elections alone in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati's statement came against reports of AIMIM and BSP fighting the assembly elections together in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief today said, "This news is being broadcast in a media news channel since yesterday that the AIMIM and BSP will fight the upcoming assembly elections in UP together. This news is completely false, misleading and baseless. There is not even an iota of truth in this and the BSP vehemently denies it."

"In this regard, it is again clarified that except Punjab, the BSP will not contest the UP and Uttarakhand state polls early next year in alliance with any party; meaning it will go it alone," Mayawati added.

The BSP chief further said her party has only announced a political tie up with Shiromani Akali Dal for the Punjab polls, also to be held next year.

The two parties have also finalised the seat-sharing agreement in the 117-member assembly - with SAD contesting on 97 seats and the BSP on 20.

Earlier, Mayawati had also refuted reports of some suspended BSP MLAs joining the Samajwadi Party.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati had attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) accusing it of being an expert in "narrow politics".

"The Samajwadi Party, which is an expert in narrow politics of despicable manipulations, malice and casteism, is publicising through the media that some BSP MLAs are breaking away to join the SP. This is an intense illusion," she tweeted in Hindi.

The BSP chief said that those MLAs were suspended from the party long back for colluding with the SP and an industrialist during the Rajya Sabha elections for defeating a Dalit candidate.

