BSF to train Indian dog breeds for border duty following PM Modi's appeal in Mann Ki Baat ADG Shamsher Singh shared the story of an Indian breed dog Riya, who defeated several foreign-bred dogs during several championships after being trained in the BSF academy.

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force (BSF) has decided to opt for the Indian dog breeds to deploy them at the borders. As many as 150 dogs across 20 breeds have so far been trained in this regard. These breeds include Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound.

This decision was taken by the BSF after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people, who were mulling adoption, to pick out the Indian breeds in Mann Ki Baat.

"In Mann Ki Baat, the PM had urged that whenever you next think of adopting a dog, definitely think of Indian breeds. So, after that, BSF started the program to train and breed Indian dogs. So far, we have trained 150 Indian breed dogs and deployed them at the border. 20 Indian breed dogs are at the breeding centre,” ADG and Director of BSF Academy, Tekanpur, Shamsher Singh, said.

Major push for Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

ADG Singh shared the story of an Indian breed dog Riya, who defeated several foreign-bred dogs during several championships after being trained in the BSF academy. He said that these nimble and fast-moving dogs have become a significant asset, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“We have a dog called Riya. She was bred and trained here. In 2024, she received the best tracker dog award. Even in a championship, she defeated all foreign-bred dogs and won the best dog award. So, this has been a successful experiment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat...We are training Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound breeds. These are slim and trim dogs. They work very swiftly and if they have to jump off a height, they perform much better than dogs of other breeds...We have deployed around 700 dogs at the border," he added.

PM Modi’s appeal in Mann Ki Baat

In his 2020 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke highly of Indian breed dogs for their significant contributions to disaster management and rescue operations. He emphasised that these dogs are not only effective but also economical to care for, making them ideal for various challenging tasks in India.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Indian dogs adapt well to the country’s environment and conditions.

“Next time you think of adopting a dog, go for an Indian breed. In a self-reliant India, no area should be left behind,” he said.