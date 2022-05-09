Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Gujarat HC judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala take oath as SC judges
  • Severe cyclone Asani raging in Bay of Bengal; expected to weaken without landfall
  • NIA conducts raids at 20 locations In Mumbai on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aides
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 10-kg heroin along border in Punjab

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 10-kg heroin along border in Punjab

The BSF recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Amritsar Updated on: May 09, 2022 10:29 IST
BSF shoots down drone, drone, bsf, india, pakistan, india-pakistan, india pakistan border, border st
Image Source : TWITTER@BSF_PUNJAB

BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab

Highlights

  • BSF thwarted a smuggling bid from across the border
  • BSF recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone
  • Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday. The BSF recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10. 670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet. 

Also Read | BSF ramps up patrolling at borders in Jammu after detection of tunnel in Samba ​

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of nearly 135 BSF battalions. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.

Also Read | 'BSF entering villages, beating people': Mamata calls to limit force within 50 kms from border

Latest India News

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News