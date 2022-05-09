BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying 10-kg heroin along border in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@BSF_PUNJAB BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday. The BSF recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10. 670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of nearly 135 BSF battalions. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.

