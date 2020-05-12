9 new coronavirus cases reported in BSF in 24 hrs

As many as nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours. Out of the new cases, 6 are from Delhi, 1 from Kolkata, and 2 from Tripura.
All of them are under treatment at designated COVID health care hospitals, the Border Security Force informed on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, India today crossed the 70,000-mark for COVID-19 cases while the death toll jumped to 2,293 with 87 fatalities in 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 46,008, while those cured are 22,454.