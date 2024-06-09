BSF neutralises armed Bangladeshi smuggler near Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

In a critical encounter, India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday morning neutralized one Bangladeshi smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border fence, approximately 150 yards inside Indian territory in West Tripura.

According to a BSF statement, the incident occurred at around 7:30 AM when BSF personnel from Border Out Post Kalamchera observed a large group of smugglers armed with sharp-edged weapons attempting to smuggle goods across the International Border. "On 9th June, 2024, at about 0730 hrs, BSF troops while dominating the area of BOP Kalamchera, observed a large group of smugglers, armed with sharp edged weapons on either side of border fence, attempting to smuggle goods across the International Border," stated the BSF statement.

Smugglers tried to encircle BSF jawan on duty

The smugglers ignored warnings to stop and became aggressive, attempting to encircle and assault the BSF jawan on duty. "When challenged to stop, the smugglers didn't pay any heed and got aggressive and tried to encircle the BSF Jawan on duty with an intent to assault him and snatch his personal weapon. Sensing imminent danger to life and government property, BSF Jawan fired 1 round of PAG in self-defence," reads the BSF statement.

Despite the use of non-lethal weapons, the smugglers continued their aggressive actions, leading to a brief scuffle. During this altercation, Constable Rajeev Kumar, perceiving a threat to his life and weapon, fired one round from his INSAS rifle. "A brief scuffle ensued, during which Constable Rajeev Kumar, sensing a threat to his life and weapon, was compelled to fire one round from his INSAS rifle. Resultantly one Bangladeshi smuggler got killed close to the border fence and about 150 yards inside the Indian Territory," said the BSF.

Similar incedents in recent past

The identity of the deceased was confirmed as Anwar Hussain, 35, a resident of Mirpur in Bangladesh's Comilla district. Following the incident, a thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of sugar, four machetes, and wooden planks.

The BSF also highlighted a similar incident that occurred on June 2 in the same area, where Bangladeshi smugglers assaulted a BSF constable, attempted to drag him towards the Bangladesh side, and snatched his personal weapon and radio set. The BSF reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Bangladesh border, emphasizing its ongoing cooperation with Border Guards Bangladesh.

