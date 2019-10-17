Image Source : MANISH PRASAD BSF jawan killed in firing by Bangladeshi troops

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed while another injured on Thursday after a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldier fired at them during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The incident took place near the Kakmarichar border post of the BSF in Murshidabad district, where Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to bullet injuries on his head as BGB opened fire at a boat carrying BSF Jawans. He was rushed to the nearest medical facility where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Apart from that, Constable/crew( boatman) Rajvir Yadav, also received bullet injuries on his right hand. He has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Behrampore.

Around 9 am BSF troops approached BGB personnel towards the international border to hold a flag meeting near Boundary Pillar 75/7-S, to discuss and resolve an issue linked to Indian fishermen. The BGB personnel held three Indian fishermen, who were fishing within the International Border, that runs through the middle of the 3-km-wide Padma river.

BGB team later allowed two fishermen to go and inform the BSF troops that the third person has been apprehended by BGB. Then, a six-member BSF personnel left on a motor-boat to resolve the issue.

During the flag meeting, BSF troops sensed that BGB personnel have no plan to release the Indian fisherman. Not only that they also wanted to apprehend the BSF troops. Instead of waiting for the situation to get worse, BSF troops decided to return. Seeing this, BGB troop opened fired at the BSF boat. Consequently, the bullet hit Vijay Bhan Singh's head.

The firing led tensions between the forces who share cordial relation and no bullet has been fired between them since decades. BGB authorities have been contacted. Senior officials are on the spot.

Y B Khurania, IPS, IG, SB FTR lodged a strong protest on the incident with his counterpart Benzir Ahmed, Region Commander, North West Region, BGB, Rangpur.

