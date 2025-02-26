BSF foils infiltration attempt at India-Pakistan border in Pathankot, intruder neutralised The BSF sensed suspicious movement along the international border in Pathankot following which the intruder was challenged. After the intruder didn't pay heed and continued to move, the BSF troops sensed the threat and neutralised him.

According to the BSF, "At pre-dawn today, BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB (International Border) in BOP Tashpatan, Pathankot border area and an intruder was observed crossing the IB; he was challenged by the alert troops but paid no heed & kept on moving; BSF troops sensing threat neutralised the intruder. The identity & motive of the intruder are being ascertained. Vigilant BSF troops thwarted an infiltration attempt. Strong protest will be lodged with Pak Rangers"

The BSF has said a strong protest will be lodged with the Pak Rangers, Pakistan's border force.

Meanwhile, BSF, acting on specific intelligence inputs, intercepted and apprehended multiple individuals attempting to cross the international border illegally, said BSF in a statement on February 23.

The border forces intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district. Moreover, in a separate and swift decisive operation, BSF troops in Meghalaya nabbed two other Bangladeshi nationals near the international border in South Garo Hills, added the statement.

These operations were carried out as part of BSF Meghalaya's ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration and other trans-border crimes. During the operations, troops of the 4th and 1st Battalion detected suspicious movements along the border and promptly took action, leading to the apprehension of six Bangladeshi nationals, as per the statement.

