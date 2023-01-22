BSF commences 'Ops Alert' exercise to step up security on Indo-Pak border ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to official data, the BSF apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen, seized 79 fishing boats and heroin worth Rs 250 crore and charas worth Rs 2.49 crore from this region of Gujarat in 2022.

The Border Security Force has started the 'Ops Alert' exercise to increase security along the India-Pakistan border in the Kutch district of Gujarat and the Barmer district in Rajasthan. This is in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The 'Ops Alert' exercise, which began from Saturday, was being carried out to 'thwart any ill designs of anti-national elements' during the Republic Day celebrations, said the Gujarat Frontier of BSF in a release.

The 'Ops Alert' exercise commenced on January 21 and will continue till January 28 "all along the Indo-Pak international border from Sir Creek (marshy area) to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan." The BSF has also planned public outreach programmes as part of the exercise, the release said.

The Indo-Pak border along Kutch in Gujarat is sensitive in view of a number of Pakistani nationals having been apprehended in the past after entering the Indian waters while moving on boats to catch fish. According to official data, the BSF apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen, seized 79 fishing boats and heroin worth Rs 250 crore and charas worth Rs 2.49 crore from this region of Gujarat in 2022.

To enhance its security, 'permanent vertical bunkers' of concrete are being constructed for the first time to station BSF troops right at the strategically significant Sir Creek and Harami Nalla marshy area, sources earlier said. The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned a Rs 50-crore fund for the construction of eight multi-storey bunkers cum observation posts in this area along the Bhuj sector in view of the 'constant infiltration of Pakistani fishermen and fishing boats in the area,' they said.

