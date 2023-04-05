Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BSF apprehends Pakistani citizen trying to enter India through International Border in Gujarat

BSF nabs Pakistani: In the latest development along the International Border, the Border Security Force has apprehended a Pakistani citizen trying to enter India through the border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

According to the BSF, the man has been identified as Daya Ram who is a resident of Nagarparkar in Pakistan. The BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a release that troopers observed a Pakistani national crossing the international border on Tuesday.

He was nabbed after he climbed down the gate near the Border Out Post (BOP) Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, the release added. "He was immediately apprehended as soon as he climbed down the gate near BOP Nadeshwari in Banaskantha District," it added.

BSF recovers Glock pistols, bullets dropped by Pakistani drone

Earlier on March 24, the BSF had recovered five Austria-made Glock pistols, 10 magazines and 91 rounds of different calibre bullets dropped by a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Punjab.

A BSF spokesperson said that the "infiltrating rogue" drone was fired upon by our troops and later during a search of the area a packet was recovered from the field. Security agencies suspect the consignment was meant for Khalistani separatist groups in the border state.

(With inputs from PTI)

