BS Yediyurappa hints at retirement, ex-Karnataka CM hands over baton to son BY Vijayendra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior Congress, on Friday said that his son B Y Vijayendra will be contesting 2023 Assembly polls from his Shikaripura constituency and that he will step down from his seat. His announcement on Friday came as the veteran leader is ending his innings in electoral politics.

"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said.

To a question on the demand from followers for Vijayendra to contest from the old Mysuru region, he said, "there is a lot of pressure for him to contest from there, but as I'm vacating the seat and will not be contesting, so Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura." Vijayendra was appointed as the party Vice President in July 2020.

Before that, he was appointed as BJP youth wing general secretary, soon after he was denied a party ticket to contest from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru, ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls.

His stakes increased in the party as he was credited by many to have played a key role for BJP's first ever victory in K R Pet and Sira Assembly segments during the by-polls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Latest India News