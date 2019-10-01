BS-VI fuel in entire Delhi-NCR from today; 6 months before deadline

In a bid to boost its fight against pollution, Delhi-NCR is all set to go green with BS-VI complaint petrol and diesel, six months before the deadline date of April 1.

As per reports, India's largest fuel retailer IndianOil said on Monday that 2,200 retail outlets of all the state-run retailers will start selling BS-VI compliant fuel in the seven remaining districts of Haryana including Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat. This would mean that the entire NCR will now be using BS-VI compliant fuel.

News agency PTI quoted IndianOil in a statemen, "In line with the commitment to roll out Bharat Stage (BS) VI fuels in national capital region (NCR), 2200 petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) would be supplying BSVI grade fuels in 7 districts in the state of Haryana with effect from tomorrow, October 01, 2019."

"Oil Industry has already launched BS-VI petrol and diesel much in advance of the target date in NCT (National Capital Territory) with effect from April 1, 2018," it said. "Further, from April 1, 2019, part of NCR i.e. 4 districts of Rajasthan (Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli & Dhaulpur) along with 8 districts of Uttar Pradesh (Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshar & Shamli) and Agra city implemented BS VI fuel rollout."

Now with the commencement of BS VI fuels in the remaining seven districts from Tuesday, the entire NCR region is being served with BS VI fuels, ahead of schedule, it said.

IOC's Panipat and Mathura refineries have been providing BS-VI grades of petrol and diesel for meeting the BS-VI requirement of NCT and NCR much ahead of the scheduled target next of 2020.

Also, the oil industry is well on its way to launch BS-VI petrol and diesel pan-India in line with schedule Auto Fuel Vision and Policy, it added.

NCR accounts for 10 per cent of all fuel sales in India. It consumes 1,05,000 tonne and 3,10,000 tonne of diesel every year.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto total sales down 20% in September