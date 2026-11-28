New Delhi:

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will support the Centre's fresh delimitation push, announced BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, asserting that the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats addresses the party's key concern. However, Rao underlined that the BRS remains committed to keeping Telangana's interests paramount.

Rao, in a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), also asserted that that the BRS has always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation.

"Our stand on Delimitation has always been clear: No reduction in South India's parliamentary representation. No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated. We have consistently demanded that the South's existing 24% share in parliament be protected," he said.

"The proposed 50% increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this key concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26," he said, adding the party's three Rajya Sabha members will vote in its favour.

BRS, founded by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has no zero seats in Lok Sabha, but has three Rajya Sabha members: Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Divakonda Damodar Rao, and Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy. The party's move to back the contentious bill is yet another setback for opposition parties that were seeking to stop its passage in the Parliament.

Before BRS, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also announced support for the Delimitation Bill, which exposed the faultlines within the opposition camp. The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha members and holds eight seats in the Rajya Sabha. Its decision to back the fresh proposal would is a big boost for the Centre, as the bill requires two-thirds majority to get passed in both Houses.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

ALSO READ:

Amit Shah urges Opposition to back Centre's delimitation push, says women's 33% quota wait to end