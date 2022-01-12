Follow us on The Karm Yoginis of BRO: How Border Road Organisation is contributing towards women empowerment

As India celebrates 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' marking 75 years of Independence, ongoing efforts of our nation towards women empowerment has also come to the fore. Women, today have started assuming their rightful, equal place as the front runners in nation building and representatives of our strong national character.

An ode to Goddess Durga states, “Where a woman is respected, the place becomes God’s abode, with divine qualities, good deeds, peace and harmony. However, if this is not done, then all the actions turn out to be fruitless”.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Director General BRO Lieutenant-General Rajiv Chaudhary said that this would be a game changer because in the toughest erin and tough project women officers are working hard day and night to prove their mettle.

"Because of them project is going very fast and it’s a model of Nari Shaktikaran," he said.

"The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also inducted a large number of women into its workforce over the years. By empowering them with the tools of authority, responsibility and respect, BRO firmly believes that women will always be active participants in the endeavour of nation building," Lt Gen Chaudhary added.

In an affirmation of this belief, the organisation continues to assign higher leadership roles to women. On 28 April, 2021, a GREF officer EE (Civ) Vaishali S Hiwase took over the reins of 83 Road Construction Company, employed on an important Indo-China Road connecting Munisairi-Bughdiar-Milam, in an area full of adversity and challenges. The lady officer has taken control and is leading the charge with meticulous execution of her tasks.

BRO created history again, on 30 Aug 2021, when Major Aaina of Project Shivalik took charged as Officer Commanding, 75 RCC at Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. She is the first Indian Army Engineer Officer to command a Road Construction Company. Not only this all three Platoon Commanders under her, Captain Anjana, AEE(Civ) Bhawana Joshi and AEE(Civ) Vishnumaya K are lady officers and they have together created a First Ever Women RCC.

BRO plans to make fours such all Women led RCCs, two each in North Eastern and Western Sectors of the BRO.Over the last six decades, in a graduated and steady manner BRO has increased the number of Women employed in various roles and duties of road construction. A consolidated effort is being made to empower them by giving them authority and responsibilities to undertake work independently. These women have become symbols of Nari Shakti in their respective areas.

The multi-faceted approach of BRO, towards Women Empowerment includes variety in employment roles, avenues for higher education, access to proper healthcare, opportunities for adventure, sports and encouragement to develop holistically, as they play the lead roles in all walks of life.Women empowerment, in the truest sense, has also been achieved by incorporating an attitudinal change.

This is achieved by giving them confidence and treating them with proper respect, dignity, fairness and equality. Apart from the professional domain Women are also being educated, as part of welfare initiatives, in managing their own finances and documentation.

