BRO builds world's highest motorable road in Leh, surpasses its own Guinness World Record

Leh:

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has broken its own world record by constructing the world’s highest motorable road, reaching an altitude of 19,400 feet at Mig La Pass in Ladakh's Leh district.

This feat surpasses the BRO’s earlier record at Umling La, which stands at 19,024 feet. The new route forms part of the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road alignment. On Wednesday, a team led by Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, Chief Engineer of Project Himank, hoisted the Indian and BRO flags at Mig La Pass, marking the historic achievement.

The newly built stretch is strategically vital, offering a third key route from Hanle to the remote border village of Fukche, near the India-China frontier. It not only enhances military logistics but also supports development in this high-altitude region.

11 of world’s 14 highest motorable passes built by BRO

According to the BRO, 11 of the world’s 14 highest motorable passes have been constructed by its teams. Beyond military importance, the Mig La Pass is expected to attract adventure travellers and boost tourism in Ladakh. With dramatic views of the Indus Valley and challenging terrain, the route promises a thrilling experience for visitors and stands as a symbol of BRO’s engineering excellence and commitment.

BRO and its key achievements

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India, under the Ministry of Defence. Established in 1960, its primary mission is to develop and maintain road networks in India’s border areas and friendly neighboring countries, ensuring connectivity in remote and strategic regions.

BRO has constructed over 60,000 km of roads and more than 1000 bridges in some of the world’s toughest terrains, including the Himalayas. It built the Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 ft, enhancing year-round access to Ladakh.

BRO has also undertaken infrastructure projects in friendly countries like Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Myanmar. During natural disasters, BRO plays a vital role in rescue and rehabilitation. Its contribution significantly strengthens India’s strategic and defense preparedness in high-altitude and remote regions.