UK PM Boris Johnson to begin 2-day India visit shortly | What's on agenda

Image Source : PTI Traffic moves past a hoarding placed for the welcome of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India, in Ahmedabad.

UK PM India Visit: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his visit to India will deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries. It will be Johnson's first major trip to India as Prime Minister.

What's on agenda

Thursday, the first day of the visit, will be focused on trade and investment and commercial matters in Ahmedabad, involving a visit to a university and a new business as well as some cultural sightseeing. Addressing the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Johnson said, "I will be travelling to India to deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries, building on India's involvement in the Carbis Bay G7 summit." Ahead of Johnson's two-day visit, Downing Street has stressed that the UK would not look to "lecture" India over its neutral stance in the United Nations or its decision to hike Russian oil imports. With the third round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations scheduled in Delhi for next week, Johnson’s first visit to India as Prime Minister is also expected to push forward trade talks towards an end of the year agreement timeline. In New Delhi on Friday, the UK Prime Minister is scheduled for a ceremonial day of greetings and meetings with PM Modi and business leaders. Unlike previous prime ministerial visits, he is not accompanied by a business delegation from the UK.

Johnson's visit coincides with a crucial vote in the House of Commons on Thursday, when MPs will decide if Johnson should be referred to the Committee of Privileges over whether he knowingly misled Parliament over the partygate scandal involving lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street.

