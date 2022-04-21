Industrialist Gautam Adani hosts British PM Boris Johnson during his Gujarat visit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GAUTAM_ADANI Ahmedabad: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacts with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during their meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met billionaire businessman Gautam Adani at Adani global headquarters. Johnson is on a two-day official India visit to India. The British PM landed at the Ahmedabad airport earlier today, where he was accorded a grand welcome.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani informed about the meeting in a tweet. "Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.

During his visit in Ahmedabad, Johnson visited Sabarmati Ashram.

Johnson's two-day visit to India will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties.

This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

(With ANI Inputs)

