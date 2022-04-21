Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Industrialist Gautam Adani hosts British PM Boris Johnson during his Gujarat visit

Industrialist Gautam Adani hosts British PM Boris Johnson during his Gujarat visit

Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today for his two-day India visit. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad. During his visit, Johnson visited Sabarmati Ashram.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Ahmedabad Updated on: April 21, 2022 19:34 IST
boris johnson, uk pm boris johnson, gautam adani
Image Source : TWITTER/@GAUTAM_ADANI

Ahmedabad: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson interacts with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani during their meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met billionaire businessman Gautam Adani at Adani global headquarters. Johnson is on a two-day official India visit to India. The British PM landed at the Ahmedabad airport earlier today, where he was accorded a grand welcome.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani informed about the meeting in a tweet. "Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.

During his visit in Ahmedabad, Johnson visited Sabarmati Ashram.

Johnson's two-day visit to India will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties.

This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: When Boris Johnson tried his hand on a bulldozer after inaugurating JCB factory in Gujarat | WATCH

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News