British-Indian economist and House of Lords peer Meghnad Desai dies at 85, PM Modi pays tribute Renowned British-Indian economist and House of Lords peer Lord Meghnad Desai passed away at the age of 85 in Gurugram, reportedly due to a health issue. Born in Vadodara in 1940, Desai earned a PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and taught at the London School of Economics.

New Delhi:

Lord Meghnad Desai, the prominent British-Indian economist, parliamentarian, and public intellectual, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. He passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a recent health issue, sources close to his family in London said. Tributes poured in from leaders and colleagues, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering Desai as a "distinguished thinker" and "a bridge between India and the UK".

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji,” PM Modi said in a social media post. “He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Desai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was born in Vadodara, Gujarat, in 1940. After earning his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963, he moved to London in 1965 to join the London School of Economics, where he taught for nearly four decades. In 1991, he was elevated to the UK’s House of Lords as a Labour peer.

Lord Rami Ranger, a fellow member of the House of Lords, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him".

Desai was known for his academic rigour, independent political views, and commitment to public discourse. He was also a prolific author, writing extensively on global economics, politics, and India’s development journey.

He received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2008.

(With PTI inputs)