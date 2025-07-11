British F-35 jet, stuck in Kerala, may finally fly back home next week: Report The British fighter jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, officials said.

New Delhi:

A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a technical snag, is finally expected to fly back to the United Kingdom as early as next week, officials said, reported The Associated Press.

The British fighter jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, officials said.

The aircraft was then diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14. Officials said engineers hope to repair the plane in the next few days before it could fly back to the UK sometime next week.

Jet triggers memes, cartoons and more

Since being stranded the USD 115 million jet has triggered a string of AI generated memes in India. In a social media post, the tourism department of Kerala showed the aircraft on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees and posted a fictitious five-star review.

“Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend,” it said. The state’s top official at the tourism department, K. Biju, said the post was put out in “good humor.”

“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” said Biju. Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.