British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad receives bomb threat, security alert at airport Security agencies, including CISF and local police, conducted thorough checks but found nothing suspicious. Authorities registered a case and launched an investigation.

Hyderabad:

A British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad triggered a major security alert early Monday after Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) officials received an email claiming a bomb was onboard. The threat, however, was later confirmed to be a hoax following an extensive inspection by airport security teams.

Bomb threat email sends airport officials into alert mode

According to police, an email warning of an explosive device on the British Airways flight was received by Hyderabad airport authorities shortly before the aircraft’s arrival. The plane, carrying 212 passengers, landed safely at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Airport security, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, and local police immediately initiated standard bomb threat procedures. A bomb disposal squad conducted a detailed search of the aircraft, luggage, and cargo area. Officials later confirmed that no suspicious objects were found.

Police confirm threat was a hoax

After completing the security sweep, authorities declared the bomb threat a hoax. “The flight landed safely, and checks were conducted as per protocol. Nothing suspicious was found,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered, and cybersecurity experts are investigating the origin of the email to trace the sender.

Second bomb hoax in Hyderabad in 10 days

This incident comes just days after a similar hoax targeted an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1. The flight was diverted to Mumbai after an email warned of a “1984 Madras Airport-style blast.”

The 1984 Meenambakkam bomb blast at Chennai airport, carried out by the Tamil Eelam Army, killed 33 people, and the reference in the threat email triggered serious concern among aviation authorities.

Following the diversion, security agencies carried out detailed checks before clearing the aircraft. IndiGo later confirmed the threat was fake and that all passengers were safe.

Heightened vigil across Indian airports

In light of the recent hoax threats, security has been tightened at major Indian airports. Authorities have advised airlines to enhance passenger and baggage screening and to stay alert for any suspicious communications.

The twin hoax incidents within 10 days have raised concerns about aviation security and the misuse of digital communication for creating panic. Police and cybersecurity units are coordinating efforts to identify whether the two threats are linked.