Image Source : PTI (FILE) Brinton Pharma ramps up production of Covid drug Faviton manifold (Representational pic)

Brinton Pharmaceuticals has ramped up the production of Covid-19 drug Faviton (Favipiravir 400). The medicine is used as an oral antiviral therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease in adults. It stops the virus from multiplying and therefore, decreases the viral load in the body.

The pharma company has also increased the production of additional drugs Scabover & Iverbond and Doxybond LB & Briodox that are also used in the treatment of Covid infection.

The Pune-based pharma company said that Faviton is helpful in mild to moderate symptoms. If taken at the right time under medical supervision, the drug can prevent a patient from admission to a hospital.

Brinton said that it will increase the productions of Covid drugs from 15 lakh to 50 lakh in the coming months to address the shortage of essential drugs amid the gloomy situation

“We have increased the production of Faviton threefold to ensure smooth supply. We hope this helps the masses at large," Rahul Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals, said, adding that a strip of Faviton comprising 10 tablets is available for Rs 790.

Brinton had launched Favipiravir in May 2020 to bolster the fight against Covid-19. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Brinton's Faviton in July last year.

